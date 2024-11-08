'We Are Fortunate To Be Playing'-South African Captain Opens Up On IPL CHANCES As Auction Approaches

The South African cricket team will be travelling to India to play a four match T20I series against India. The timing of the series comes in at such a time as the world's biggest T20 league- IPL auctions are approaching and will be taking place on November 24 and 25. There have been past incidents of recent performances biases during IPL auctions where players have performed right before the IPL auction and have been picked up by teams.

The same issue has been raises against the South African Cricket Team as they gear up to play the four match T20I series against India.

'I don't think it's the focus'- Aiden Markram On IPL Auctions

Aiden Markram while speaking to the press, silenced the claims that the series against India is an audition for the IPL auction and that the South African players are looking to be picked by the separate franchises.

"I don't think it's the focus. But, as we all know, things like the auction, especially for a big tournament like the IPL, a lot of things can fall into place for players. We are fortunate to be playing a series against them, pretty much just before the auction. It happens so. That would pretty much be the bonus of doing well, firstly, collectively, and then for the individuals to put their hands up. I don't think it's the motivation to do well, but I think it's a bonus that potentially could follow," said Aiden Markram during a press conference ahead of the T20I series.

T20 Series Potential Revenge Match?

There have been theatrics going around making the India vs South Africa T20I series as a revenge match for South Africa as India had defeated South Africa in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup a few months ago. Aiden Markram put an end to these theatrics.