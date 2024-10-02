sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'With Australia, you can't afford to..': Smriti Mandhana Wary of Aussie Challenge Ahead of T20 WC

Published 16:36 IST, October 2nd 2024

'With Australia, you can't afford to..': Smriti Mandhana Wary of Aussie Challenge Ahead of T20 WC

There are no shortcuts to beating Australia and every team has to give its best if it aspires to overcome the six-time world champions, said India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup which begins here on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:36 IST, October 2nd 2024