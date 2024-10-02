Published 16:36 IST, October 2nd 2024

'With Australia, you can't afford to..': Smriti Mandhana Wary of Aussie Challenge Ahead of T20 WC

There are no shortcuts to beating Australia and every team has to give its best if it aspires to overcome the six-time world champions, said India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup which begins here on Thursday.