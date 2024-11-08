'You Achieve Milestones When You Don’t Play for Them': Bhogle's Powerful Message To Sanju Samson

With a swashbuckling century in the 1st T20I against South Africa, Sanju Samson has managed to achieve an unprecedented feat as an Indian player. The wicketkeeper batsman became the first Indian to smash back to back centuries in T20Is. The first of the two centuries came against Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I of the recently culminated series. He followed it with a ton at Kingsmead in just 47 balls, which will go down as the quickest hundred by any player against the Proteas in the shortest format of the game.

Sanju Samson Revives Career With Consecutive Hundreds

For many of the avid fans of Indian cricket, Sanju Samson firing on all cylinders has seemingly brought an end to his prolonged period of inconsistency. The batsman endured a ceaseless spell of in and out from the team. However, the opening slot, as it did wonders for Rohit Sharma a decade ago, has replenished the career of Sanju Samson.

Witnessing Sanju Samson succeed brought the renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle to the social media and laud the "special" cricketer on attaining the "landmark".

Here's what he wrote: "Special player. Special talent. There is a reason he should be in your T20 team everyday. So happy that it is all coming together for. You get landmarks when you don't play for them."

