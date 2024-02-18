Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Legends Cricket: New York Superstar Strikers Finalize Squad with Proud Leadership of Yuvraj Singh

Under the proud leadership of Yuvraj Singh, Strikers are thrilled to unveil their squad ahead of the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

Republic Sports Desk
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh during a press briefing | Image:Wordswork
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The New York Superstar Strikers, under the proud leadership of Yuvraj Singh and guidance of Sagar Khanna, are thrilled to unveil their squad ahead of the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy 2024. With a mix of seasoned veterans, the team is poised to achieve success in the upcoming campaign.

Having previously made a mark in Abu Dhabi T10 and Lanka Premier League, the New York Superstar Strikers are eager to build upon their past successes and elevate their performance this season.

Advertisement

Headlining the squad are renowned names such as Dan Christian, and Jerome Taylor. Their experience and skill on the field are set to provide invaluable leadership and expertise to the team.

Supporting the core group are talented individuals including
Isuru Udana, Asela Gunaratne and Alviro Petersen, each bringing their unique strengths and abilities to the team dynamic.

Advertisement

Rounding out the squad are promising talents such as Nuwan Pradeep, Chamara Kapugedera, and Ricardo Powell, who are poised to make significant contributions to the team's success.

Owner Sagar Khanna shared his thoughts on the squad, saying, "I am incredibly proud of the team we've put together. The dedication and hard work of everyone involved in this process have been instrumental in shaping a squad that we believe can compete at the highest level. As we embark on this journey, we carry the hopes and aspirations of our fans with us, and we're determined to make them proud."

Advertisement

Chaminda Vaas, the bowling coach of the New York Superstar Strikers, added, "I am thrilled to be a part of this talented squad. With a strong focus on bowling excellence, I am confident that our bowlers will play a crucial role in the success of the team. Together, we will strive to achieve our goals and make our mark in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024."

Yuvraj Singh, the iconic player and dynamic leader of the New York Superstar Strikers, expressed, "I am thrilled to step onto the field for the Legends Cricket Trophy alongside the sporting icons of the game. Getting to lead these legendary icons will be an exciting time, and I am looking forward to the tournament and to create some new memories."

Advertisement

Draft Signings:
The New York Superstar Strikers have strategically added depth to their squad with notable draft signings, including Chadwick Walton, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shadab Jakati, Rahul Sharma, Manpreet Gony, Yuvraj Singh, Dan Christian, Jerome Taylor, Isuru Udana, Asela Gunaratne, Alviro Petersen, Nuwan Pradeep, Chamara Kapugedera, and Ricardo Powell. These additions further enhance the team's capabilities and solidify their position as contenders in the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

5 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

8 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

8 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

8 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

8 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

8 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

8 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics Newsan hour ago

  2. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Will Kim Kardashian Ever Get Married Again?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo