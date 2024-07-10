sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:26 IST, July 10th 2024

Lionel Messi Says He Will Keep On Playing For Argentina Beyond Copa America Final

Messi scored his 109th international goal, his first in this year's tournament. It was his 14th in Copa America play, three shy of the record.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi smiles after missing a chance to score against Canada during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP
17:26 IST, July 10th 2024