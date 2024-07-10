Published 17:26 IST, July 10th 2024
Lionel Messi Says He Will Keep On Playing For Argentina Beyond Copa America Final
Messi scored his 109th international goal, his first in this year's tournament. It was his 14th in Copa America play, three shy of the record.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lionel Messi smiles after missing a chance to score against Canada during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:26 IST, July 10th 2024