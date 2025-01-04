Published 06:47 IST, January 4th 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: Krishna Removes Smith
Australia vs India, 5th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow live scores and updates of the ongoing Pink Test at the SCG.
07:06 IST, January 4th 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: IND Pacers Shining
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: One has to admit, the Indian pacers have been brilliant this morning. They have kept asking questions to the Australian batters and have been rewarded in the process.
07:05 IST, January 4th 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: Krishna Removes Smith
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: Prasidh Krishna is finally among the wickets and he has got the big fish. He has dismissed Steve Smith at the stroke of lunch.
06:45 IST, January 4th 2025
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: Siraj's Two Quick Wickets Put Hosts in Pressure
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: Siraj's two quick wickets have helped India stage a mini-fightback at the SCG. But again, Australia have Steve Smith in the middle.
