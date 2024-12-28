Published 06:40 IST, December 28th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Pant-Jadeja Depart, Hosts in Command
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow all live scores and updates here of the ongoing Boxing Day Test.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Overnight batters Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja perished in the first session. Pant faced the heat on social space for the way he was dismissed. Some reckoned he gift-wrapped his wicket. India are looking down the barrel and are in need of a miracle from here.
Live Blog
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Overnight batters Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja perished in the first session. Pant faced the heat on social space for the way he was dismissed. Some reckoned he gift-wrapped his wicket. India are looking down the barrel and are in need of a miracle from here.
06:43 IST, December 28th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Sundar Joins Reddy
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: After the departure of Jadeja, Washington Sundar has walked in to join Nitish Reddy. They have their task cut out. Can they bail India out of trouble?
06:38 IST, December 28th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Pant-Jadeja Depart; Hosts in Box Seat
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Australia have dominated this Test match. Pant and Jadeja - the overnight batters are out and India are looking down the barrel.
Updated 06:43 IST, December 28th 2024