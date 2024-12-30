sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hindus Under Attack | Jimmy Carter | Azerbaijan Plane Crash | South Korea Plane Crash | BPSC Protest |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:43 IST, December 30th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Starc Removes Kohli; IND in Trouble

Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow live cricket score and updates here as the Boxing Day Test hangs in balance.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary | Image: BCCI

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has dented India's chances for sure, but it is not over as yet. The Indian team bat deep and they would believe they are still very much in it. But they know they have a mountain to climb. 

Live Blog

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has dented India's chances for sure, but it is not over as yet. The Indian team bat deep and they would believe they are still very much in it. But they know they have a mountain to climb. 

07:02 IST, December 30th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Kohli Fails Again

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has dented India's chances for sure, but it is not over as yet. The Indian team bat deep and they would believe they are still very much in it. But they know they have a mountain to climb. 

06:46 IST, December 30th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Kohli-Jaiswal Steady

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Kohli and Jaiswal look fairly steady in the middle after the loss of successive wickets of Rohit and Rahul. 

06:42 IST, December 30th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Rohit, Rahul Fall Early

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has dented India's chances for sure, but it is not over as yet. The Indian team bat deep and they would believe they are still very much in it. Virat Kohli would certainly hold the key. 

Updated 07:02 IST, December 30th 2024