Published 06:36 IST, December 26th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Jadeja Removes Konstas
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Check all live score updates of the Boxing Day Test here.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Young debutant Sam Konstas has dominated the first session of the Boxing Day Test. He took down Jasprit Bumrah and has already notched up his maiden Test fifty and looks good for more. At the moment Australia are in total control of the game.
07:16 IST, December 26th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Labuschagne Steady, Hosts Dominate
06:41 IST, December 26th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Labuschagne Joins Khawaja
06:38 IST, December 26th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Jadeja Removes Konstas
06:34 IST, December 26th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Debutant Konstas Shines on Debut
Updated 07:16 IST, December 26th 2024