sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Team India | PM Modi's US Visit | Deported Indians Return | Trump 2.0 | Delhi Poll of Polls | Maha Kumbh |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 09:39 IST, February 6th 2025

LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI, Nagpur: RoKo Return as Team Begin CT 25 Prep

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Watch all the live scores and updates here of the match in Jamtha, Nagpur. Both teams start their last-minute adjustments ahead of Champions Trophy.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India vs England, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
India vs England, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary | Image: PTI

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Watch all the live scores and updates here of the match in Jamtha, Nagpur. Both teams start their last-minute adjustments ahead of Champions Trophy. For India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return and the spotlight would certainly be on them during the opening ODI. 

Live Blog

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Watch all the live scores and updates here of the match in Jamtha, Nagpur. Both teams start their last-minute adjustments ahead of Champions Trophy. For India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return and the spotlight would certainly be on them during the opening ODI. 

09:36 IST, February 6th 2025

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Spotlight on RoKo

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Spotlight would firmly be on the two big Indian stars when they host England in a three-match series. 

Updated 09:39 IST, February 6th 2025