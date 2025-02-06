Published 09:39 IST, February 6th 2025
LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI, Nagpur: RoKo Return as Team Begin CT 25 Prep
India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Watch all the live scores and updates here of the match in Jamtha, Nagpur. Both teams start their last-minute adjustments ahead of Champions Trophy.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Watch all the live scores and updates here of the match in Jamtha, Nagpur. Both teams start their last-minute adjustments ahead of Champions Trophy. For India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return and the spotlight would certainly be on them during the opening ODI.
Live Blog
India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Watch all the live scores and updates here of the match in Jamtha, Nagpur. Both teams start their last-minute adjustments ahead of Champions Trophy. For India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return and the spotlight would certainly be on them during the opening ODI.
09:36 IST, February 6th 2025
India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Spotlight on RoKo
India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Spotlight would firmly be on the two big Indian stars when they host England in a three-match series.
Updated 09:39 IST, February 6th 2025