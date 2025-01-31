sb.scorecardresearch

Published 08:00 IST, January 31st 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy Return, DEL vs RLYS, Day 2: KING Bats Today

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE, Delhi vs Railways, Day 2: Fans are eagerly waiting to see Virat Kohli's batting in Delhi's Ranji Trophy showdown vs Railways. Follow live score and latest updates of DEL vs RLYS cricket match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Live Blog

08:22 IST, January 31st 2025

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Will Kohli Overcome Off-Stump Problems?

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Surely, Kohli would be tested outside the off-stump. In recent times, Kohli has been found wanting there. 

08:03 IST, January 31st 2025

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Day 2 Starts Shortly

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: We are less than an hour away from the start of the second day of the Ranji game between Delhi and Railways. 

08:02 IST, January 31st 2025

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Can Kohli Get a Century?

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: The crowds would be more today as Kohli would be out to bat as and when Delhi lose another wicket. 

07:57 IST, January 31st 2025

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: All Eyes on Kohli

