Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:37 IST
India vs England 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score highlights: Jaiswal puts IND on the driver's seat
The Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium will host the second Test Match between India and England, where they will square off in an almighty battle. The Three Lions overwhelmed the hosts in the first test. Due to injuries, both India and England have made some call-ups for the game. Catch up with the live scores & updates here on republicworld.com
4: 33 IST, February 2nd 2024
India finish Day 1 at 336/6 after 93 overs.
4: 27 IST, February 2nd 2024
India lose another one just before the end of the day's play. KS Bharat departs after scoring 17 runs. India 331/6 after 91.1 overs.
3: 58 IST, February 2nd 2024
India are 300/4 after 85 overs.
3: 30 IST, February 2nd 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal gets past 150. India are 275/4 after 77.3 overs.
3: 11 IST, February 2nd 2024
Debutant Rajat Patidar has to walk off after he lost his wicket | IND at 250/4
2: 38 IST, February 2nd 2024
Tea break ends in Vizag as Yashasvi, Patidar re-enter the match-up
2: 38 IST, February 2nd 2024
Day One of the IND vs ENG Test match has entered a tea break
2: 06 IST, February 2nd 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rajat Patidar have defensively led the team to the score of 200+ runs
1: 28 IST, February 2nd 2024
Team India lost their third batter as Shreyas Iyer walks off after scoring 27 runs | IND at 179/3
1: 20 IST, February 2nd 2024
Move over Shubman Gill! Yashasvi Jaiswal has proved why he is the future after knocking a ton in the Vizag Test | IND at 172/2
12: 57 IST, February 2nd 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer move ahead on the game as they put up a 50-run partenership on the board. Jaiswal reaches 72 runs as Shreyas scores 21. | IND at 141/2
12: 26 IST, February 2nd 2024
Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal move ahead with caution as England look for another breakthrough with the ball | IND at 112/2
12: 12 IST, February 2nd 2024
Shreyas Iyer & Yashasvi Jaiswal return on strike as the game resumes from lunch break
11: 37 IST, February 2nd 2024
Day 1 play of the 2nd Test series enters lunch break as India put up 103/2 on the board
11: 27 IST, February 2nd 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal has held on to his wicket and scored an easy fifty against England | IND at 99/2
10: 39 IST, February 2nd 2024
England have successfully striked off the Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma as he was caught out | IND at 40/1
10: 38 IST, February 2nd 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Skipper Rohit Sharma have held mon to their wickets
9: 31 IST, February 2nd 2024
Action at Vizag begins and Day 1 of the Test match is officially underway
9: 20 IST, February 2nd 2024
India Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas lyer, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
9: 16 IST, February 2nd 2024
9: 15 IST, February 2nd 2024
9: 03 IST, February 2nd 2024
Captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that Rajat Patidar will make his debut. Mukesh and Kuldeep will also be in the team.
9: 01 IST, February 2nd 2024
Team India won the toss and captain Rohit Sharma has decided to bat first
8: 36 IST, February 2nd 2024
The India vs England Test match in Vizag is set to begin at 09:30 AM
