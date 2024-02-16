Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:51 IST
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score & Updates: Jadeja goes back, India are 7 down+
The Day 2 of the IND vs ENG match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium will begin today On the first day of the match, it appeared as though the home team would lose, but then the heroes arrived and dominated. It was Rohit Sharma's responsibility to lead, and he delivered a brilliant knock. Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja also emerged as the stars. Catch up with today's action at republicworld.com.
9: 50 IST, February 16th 2024
Jot Root had him GONE as hometown hero Ravindra Jadeja returns to the dressing room | IND at 331/7
9: 46 IST, February 16th 2024
Anderson goes around the wicket and it was enough to take down Kuldeep yadav | IND at 331/6
9: 29 IST, February 16th 2024
Jadeja and Kuldeep enter the pitch as Day 2 action commences
7: 32 IST, February 16th 2024
Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will return to the pitch on Day 2 and th4e action will begin at 09:30 AM
