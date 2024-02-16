Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score & Updates: Jadeja goes back, India are 7 down+

The Day 2 of the IND vs ENG match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium will begin today On the first day of the match, it appeared as though the home team would lose, but then the heroes arrived and dominated. It was Rohit Sharma's responsibility to lead, and he delivered a brilliant knock. Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja also emerged as the stars. Catch up with today's action at republicworld.com.