LIVE-BLOG
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 06:46 IST
India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates: Action to resume at 09:30 AM
Day 4 of the IND vs ENG encounter at the Niranjan Shah Stadium begins today. Team India dominated on the pitch, preventing England from reaching the target. As ENG faltered, IND stepped up to bat, with Yashasvi Jaiswal striking a century & Shubman Gill reaching a half-century. The Men in Blue will resume batting today. Catch up with today's action & live updates at republicworld.com
Pavitra Shome
- Sports
- 1 min read
Team India players Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav walk back after the Day 3 play | Image: BCCI
6: 43 IST, February 18th 2024
Action to resume at 09:30 AM
