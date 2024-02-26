LIVE-BLOG
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 07:56 IST
India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates: Action to commence at 09:30 AM
The penultimate Test match of the five-match series between India & England has shifted to the East, with the hosts leading 2-1. The Test match between the two formidable teams has been captivating. England struggled against India on the fourth day of the match, and the hosts have a target they could pursue, but ENG will not give up. Get up to date on everything going on at republicworld.com
Pavitra Shome
- Sports
- 1 min read
Yashasvi Jasiwal and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets during the IND vs ENG 4th match at Ranchi | Image: BCCI
7: 48 IST, February 26th 2024
Team India will return to bat as the action will commence at 09:30 AM in Ranchi
