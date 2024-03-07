×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 07:06 IST

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score & Updates: Action all set to begin at 09:30 AM

India will face England in the last Test match of the series. The Men in Blue have a great opportunity to finish the Test series on a strong note. But England is hoping to win the last Test match to cap off their India tour with a consolation victory. The high-altitude game will be an intriguing sight for cricket enthusiasts. Check out all the updates of the action at republicworld.com

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk in for some batting practice | Image: PTI
India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live: Action all set to begin at 09:30 AM
  • Listen to this article
7: 03 IST, March 7th 2024

The Final match of the IND vs ENG Test series will take place at 09:30 AM, while the toss will take place at 09:00 AM

Published March 7th, 2024 at 07:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

9 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

9 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

11 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

12 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

16 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

16 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

16 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US Dollar declines as treasury yields reflect expectations of rate cuts

    Business News20 minutes ago

  2. X to receive payment license soon?

    Business News24 minutes ago

  3. Flight Ops From Dehradun to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar Begin

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. Man Jumps Off From Police Station to Evade Custody, Lands in Hospital

    India News41 minutes ago

  5. Bengaluru's $22 Billion IT Corridor Affected by State’s Water Crisis

    India News43 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo