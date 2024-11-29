LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Meeting Starts at 4:00 PM IST

Published 13:53 IST, November 29th 2024
CT 2025 Schedule: Meeting Starts at 4:00 PM IST
ICC Champions Trophy Meeting, Live Updates: Follow the live updates from the ICC's final meeting regarding the hosting of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025.
ICC Champions Trophy Meeting, Live Updates: Follow the live updates from the ICC's final meeting regarding the hosting of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025. The global governing body is set to hold a virtual meeting with several executive members from the cricketing boards to finalise the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, hosts.
13:49 IST, November 29th 2024
CT 2025 Schedule: Meeting Starts at 4:00 PM
CT 2025 Schedule: For the unversed, the meeting is set to start at 4:00 PM IST today.
13:47 IST, November 29th 2024
CT 2025 Schedule: Political Unrest Put PCB On Backfoot?
CT 2025 Schedule: What has not helped the PCB is the ongoing political unrest in the country. Protests in Islamabad resulted in Sri Lanka A returning home midway into their series against the Pakistan Shaheens recently.
13:44 IST, November 29th 2024
CT 2025 Schedule: What if PAK Don't Host CT 25?
CT 2025 Schedule: In case that kind of a scenario arises, where the PCB decide to not participate altogether which could mean dire consequences for the national cricket board.
13:24 IST, November 29th 2024
CT 2025 Schedule: ECB Bans It's Players From Playing PSL
CT 2025 Schedule: Hours ahead of the crucial announcement from the ICC over the Champions Trophy schedule, the England Cricket Board has banned it's players from featuring in the Pakistan Super League.
13:14 IST, November 29th 2024
CT 2025 Schedule: PCB Ready For CT 25 Sans IND?
CT 2025 Schedule: India's non-participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 will be a massive loss for the PCB, is PCB ready for it?
13:11 IST, November 29th 2024
ICC CT 2025 SCHEDULE: Event Sans India
ICC CT 2025 SCHEDULE: This would be a situation where the tournament is held in Pakistan, meaning that India would not be able to make the trip. But, this is the least probable option as India is easily the biggest revenue churner in ICC events.
13:09 IST, November 29th 2024
CT 2025 Schedule: SCENARIOS ICC Will Contemplate to Reach Conclusion
CT 2025 Schedule: Pakistan would not be hosting the tournament and a neutral venue like the UAE, South Africa or other nations would host the tournament, leaving the PCB dissatisfied.
13:07 IST, November 29th 2024
CT 2025 Schedule: What Time Will ICC Meet PCB, BCCI?
CT 2025 Schedule: The International Cricket Council will have a virtual meeting with several executive members from the cricketing boards to finalise the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, hosts.
13:05 IST, November 29th 2024
CT 2025 Schedule: ICC Has Made an Attractive Offer to PCB
CT 2025 Schedule: The apex cricketing body has made a proposal to the PCB offering them more money if they accept the 'hybrid' model.
13:02 IST, November 29th 2024
CT 2025 Schedule: PCB Firmly Refuse 'Hybrid' Model
CT 2025 Schedule: The Pakistan Cricket Board has firmly decided against the 'hybrid' model and that has put pressure on ICC.
12:56 IST, November 29th 2024
13:01 IST, November 29th 2024