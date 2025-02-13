Published 08:37 IST, February 13th 2025
LIVE UPDATES | RCB Captain Announcement, IPL 2025: Will Virat Kohli Return as Leader?
08:51 IST, February 13th 2025
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Event Starts Shortly
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: RCB will be announcing their captain on Thursday for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at 11:30 AM IST. Following the release of Faf du Plessis, RCB didn't buy anyone with leadership abilities in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
08:35 IST, February 13th 2025
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Will Kohli Return as Leader?
