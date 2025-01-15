'Star Culture Has Been There': 1983 World Cup Winner Makes Stunning Remarks On Team India's Locker Room Culture

The Indian Cricket Team has been surrounded with criticism after their recent outings in Test cricket. A lot of chatter has also surrounded them, as reports have surfaced that the dressing room environment hasn't been at its best. The superstar culture has reportedly taken over, and Gautam Gambhir intends to eliminate it all. Amid the tussle, a former cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner has spoken out on the issue, revealing that the disputed culture has been in the team for a long time.

1983 World Cup Victor Highlights Personal Experience To Speaks Upon Team India's Superstar Culture

1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal spoke about his personal experiences as a part of Team India while speaking on the superstar culture in Team India. He exclaimed that the star culture has always been there. But the coach must manage such things in the dressing room. He also admitted to having difficulties while handling the top stars and had to manage things.

"I was also a part of the coaching team. I coached the Indian team for one year. First thing which you said about Gautam Gambhir, he must get one year. You can't judge the performance of the coach just for a couple of series if you lose. He might be trying to build the team. Baki ye jo culture hai, ye raha hi raha hai. Star culture raha hi raha hai. [This culture has always been there. The star culture has always been there.]

"In India the cricketers are heroes. Outside India, they are all sportsmen. There is a lot of difference. So the culture raha hi raha hai. [The culture has always been there.] But the coach has to manage all these things because there are a lot of big players in the dressing room. So how do you handle it? That is the name of the game. When I was the coach, I had a bit of difficulty to handle all the stars, but you manage things," Madan Lal said exclusively to Republic TV.

Madan Lal Offers Suggestions To Gautam Gambhir For Handling The Superstar Culture

Further in his appearance, the 1983 World Cup winner suggested methods to Gambhir Gambhir in order to tackle the superstardom in the Indian Cricket Team and wants him to stay as the head coach as he has much more to offer.