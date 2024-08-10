sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:45 IST, August 10th 2024

Maharaj helps South Africa keep West Indies at bay on rain-affected Day 3

West Indies still trails South Africa by 212 runs after Keshav Maharaj's three wickets helped frustrate the hosts on a rain-affected Day 3 of the first test at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
west indies vs south africa what happened if match washed out
Image: X
