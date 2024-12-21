Major Setback for Team India! KL Rahul Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Critical Boxing Day Test Match

KL Rahul walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

The Border Gavaskar Trophy has reached an interesting point after Team India and Australia engaged in thrilling action while Down Under. After three entertaining red-ball contests, the final two test matches are expected to emerge as bangers as they could determine the victor of the series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the third Test in Brisbane ended up in a draw. Ahead of the boxing day test match, Team India have encountered a huge problem as one of the team's top-performing batters, KL Rahul, has seemingly suffered an injury on his hand.

Concern for Indian Squad as KL Rahul Sustains Injury Ahead of Crucial Test

KL Rahul, the opening batsman for Team India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, was struck in the hand on Saturday while batting at the nets. While Rahul was practising in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he was struck in the right hand and appeared to be in some discomfort. The visiting team's physio quickly attended to him before the fourth Test match against Australia. With the five-match series tied at one, the MCG will host the Boxing Day Test starting on December 26.

The severity of his injuries is unknown, and the team management has not commented on why he sought medical help. Rahul was seen holding his right hand while undergoing treatment in a video that went viral on social media.

KL Rahul: Team India's Mr. Dependable In Border Gavaskar Trophy Tour Down Under

In the ongoing tour Down Under, KL Rahul has been the visiting team's best batsman, amassing 235 runs from six innings at a remarkable average of 47. In the fourth Test, the graceful right-hander, who has already scored two half-centuries, is expected to open Team India batting with the young southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal.

After Australia's daring middle-order batsman Travis Head, who has already amassed two tons, India's KL Rahul is the second-highest scorer overall in the Test series. Despite numerous rain delays, Rahul persevered and scored an important 84 in India's opening innings of the third Test in Adelaide, which significantly contributed to India's victory.