‘Djokovic Can’t Believe It’: Marcus Stoinis Gets Caught in Most Astonishing Way, Leaves Novak Djokovic in Shock

In a stunning display of athleticism, Melbourne Renegades' Kane Richardson pulled off an incredible catch to dismiss Melbourne Stars' captain Marcus Stoinis in the Melbourne Derby of BBL 2024-25. The catch left tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who was in attendance, utterly astonished.

Novak Djokovic awestruck by catch in BBL

The incident occurred during the first innings of the Big Bash League match, when Marcus Stoinis attempted to hit a six off Tom Rogers' fuller delivery. The ball soared high into the air, nearly touching the roof of the closed Docklands stadium, but Kane Richardson, positioned at long-on, leapt into action and took the catch.

Novak Djokovic, who is in Melbourne for the Australian Open, was visibly stunned by the dismissal. The Serbian tennis great will begin his singles campaign tomorrow, facing USA's Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round.

The Melbourne Derby was an entertaining affair, with the Stars' skipper looking to take charge. However, Kane Richardson's incredible catch turned the momentum in favor of the Renegades, leaving Novak Djokovic and the rest of the spectators in awe.