Published 21:06 IST, October 7th 2024
Masood and Shafique centuries lead Pakistan to 328/4 on Day 1 of first Test vs England
Masood, who compiled his first test ton in four years, smashed 151 off 177 balls while Shafique made a fluent 102 to help the home team reach stumps on 328-4.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Abdullah Shafique celebrates with Shan Masood after scoring century during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
