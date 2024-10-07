sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:06 IST, October 7th 2024

Masood and Shafique centuries lead Pakistan to 328/4 on Day 1 of first Test vs England

Masood, who compiled his first test ton in four years, smashed 151 off 177 balls while Shafique made a fluent 102 to help the home team reach stumps on 328-4.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood
Abdullah Shafique celebrates with Shan Masood after scoring century during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
21:06 IST, October 7th 2024