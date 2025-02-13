Massive Boost For Mumbai Ahead Of Ranji Trophy Semifinal, Star Indian Batter To Feature After Champions Trophy Snub

Mumbai will face Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semifinal starting on February 17. Mumbai got the better of Haryana in the quarterfinal and a place in the final will be at stake when they take on the field in Nagpur.

Massive Boost For Mumbai In Ranji Trophy Semifinal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included in the Mumbai squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy knockout clash and the southpaw is expected to play a part for his side. Yashasvi was initially a part of India's Champions Trophy squad but Varun Chakaravarthy was drafted in his place as BCCI announced the final squad on February 11. The Rajasthan Royals opener made his ODI debut against England recently and will now have to wait for his opportunity in the limited-over format.

Jaiswal featured in the Ranji Trophy game against Jammu & Kashmir which incidentally also marked the return of Rohit Sharma after a hiatus. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Abhay Hadap told the Times of India that the youngster informed of his availability to him. 'Jaiswal confirmed to me that he's available for the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Vidarbha. I have accordingly informed the selectors about the same.'\

Jaiswal was listed as one of the three non-travelling substitutes for the Champions Trophy with Shivam Dube and Mohammed Siraj and will travel to Dubai if a need arises. The Mumbai squad boasts of a number of prominent stars including the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur. Mumbai will not have an easy run in the semifinal as Vidarbha have been one of the in-form teams in this season's Ranji Trophy campaign.

Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinal