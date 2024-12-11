Matthew Hayden Spills Winning Secrets For Struggling Team India For The Upcoming Gabba Challenge

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leave the field with others after their loss in the second cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

At the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, Team India is currently coming a major loss in Adelaide. The series is now levelled at 1-1, and the Men in Blue need to ace up their play in order to face the Aussies in hostile conditions. With the Brisbane Test rapidly approaching, the Indian team needs to figure out a way to tackle the competition. Ahead of the match-up, Team India receives some key advice from a legendary Australian cricketer.

Ex-Aussie Opener Offers Vital Advice To India As Brisbane Test Approaches

With the third test match closing in, Matthew Hayden has offered some insights for Team India and gave out some key pointers for the Melbourne Test. The former Australian opener gave the Indian bowlers advice on how to get rid of the Australian batsmen at Gabba, advising them to aim for the fourth and fifth stump lines. Additionally, he wants them to utilize the Gabba surface's inherent bounce.

"India, when they do get a chance to bowl, they need to rely on hovering in that fourth, fifth stump line a bit more. And most importantly, they need to use their bounce. It's a key arsenal as part of a fast bowling unit in Brisbane. The red ball will definitely be more familiar in terms of Test match cricket. Australia have the running with the pink ball, they won so much with it.

Indian players leave the field after their loss in the second cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia | Image: AP Photo

"India must bat better, they must bat for time. They must bat a day of Test match cricket. Under a day, unacceptable. Has to be in that 350 zone. India should bat first even if there are challenging conditions. Brisbane, different ball game! It's a home game, but it's actually a very good game for India as well because they've got memories of the last time they encountered Australia in the BGT," Matthew Hayden said as per Star Sports.

India-Australia's Brisbane Challenge All Set To Light Up The Gabba

The Brisbane Cricket Ground will be witnessing some cut-throat cricketing action as Team India will lock horns against Australia on the third test. With the series level at 1-1, The Gabba will see one side sweep an advantage in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

The crucial World Test Championship final is on the line, and both teams are expected to fight for it. Interestingly, South Africa has emerged as an unlikely candidate who has raced into the top of the WTC Standings and has secured the number one spot. Australia and India are at number two and three positions, and both of them will lock horns at The Gabba.