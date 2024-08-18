Published 11:20 IST, August 18th 2024

MCG to host one-off Aus-Eng match to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket

Australia is set to host England in a stand-alone celebratory match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2027 to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket. The match will celebrate a century-and-a-half of Test cricket since it was first played between Australia and England in March 1877.