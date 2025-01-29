Michael Vaughan Shows No Mercy To Harry Brook After Another Flop Show In Rajkot During India vs England 3rd T20I Match

IND vs ENG T20I series: Jos Buttler's England have made a thumping comeback in the ongoing T20I series against England. India having won the first two T20Is of the series just needed to win the Rajkot match to claim the five-match series, but England have put breaks on India's dominant run for the moment. What's been more astounding is the fact that England backed the same playing eleven that played the first two T20Is of the series.

English youngster Harry Brook who is enjoying some remarkable time in Test cricket is facing a tough time as far as the T20Is are concerned. Brook has also failed to get going in the ongoing India vs England T20I series. England had a tough time facing India's spin bowling in the first two T20Is of the series. After the first T20I that was played in Kolkata, Brook blamed the smog for his team's failure against Indian spin bowling.

Harry Brook's 'Smog' Remark Returns To Haunt Him

Delhi Capitals youngster Harry Brook's lean patch continued in the third T20I too that was played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. Brook could score only 8 runs of 10 balls, but this time around, he was bamboozled by Ravi Bishnoi's stellar delivery which went on to disturb his woodwork. Prior to the Rajkot T20I, Brook was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy in the Chennai and the Kolkata Game. As soon as Bishnoi dismissed Brook in the third T20I, Michael Vaughan took a jibe at the England batter with a quirky tweet.

Vaughan had posted a similar kind of a tweet when Brook was dismissed cheaply in the Chennai T20I. 'Much Smog in Chennai ? Just asking …', Vaughan had written on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

England Decimate India In Rajkot

