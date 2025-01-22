'Might Still Play Cricket' - Virat Kohli's Ex-RCB Teammate May Come Out of Retirement But Not For IPL

Former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers is regarded as one of the finest to have played the game. The 40-year-old last played an international game in 2018 and his final IPL match in 2021. Since then, he has been speaking on cricket on his YouTube channel as the world waits to watch him on a cricket field again. What would excite the fans is his latest claim. AB De Villiers has admitted that he might still play cricket someday, but not in the IPL or South Africa. He said he would like to play some casual cricket.

‘Might still play cricket one day’

“I might still play cricket one day, no confirmation whatsoever. I’ll go out and play a bit of casual cricket somewhere. And not professional IPL stuff or SA tours. Who knows, but we’ll see. I’m going to try it again. Nothing serious though, not talking RCB or some serious stuff,” said de Villiers in an interview on Running Between The Wickets.

"Who knows? But we'll see. I'm gonna try it again and see if this eye is still working. It's a bit blurry, but this (the right one) is the dominant one, and it's working fine. So I'm doing it for my kids and see if I can go out there and enjoy cricket again," he added.

"I'll maybe ask him to be in my team wherever I go. Just remember this: he's one of my favourite players. Nothing serious, though. We're not talking about RCB and big stuff. Yes, I don't want to feel that pressure again. That's the thing. So, wherever I go, I'll have a bit of fun," he concluded.