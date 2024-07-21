sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:34 IST, July 21st 2024

'Mind gets tired': Hardik Pandya Breaks Silence After Losing T20 Captaincy & Split With Wife Natasa

Hardik Pandya recently suffered setbacks on both personal and professional front. The India all-rounder made his 1st public appearance after enduring the knock.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya breaks silence after splitting with wife Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya breaks silence after splitting with wife Natasa Stankovic | Image: Instagram/screengrab
