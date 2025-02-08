Mitchell Santner-Led New Zealand Face Injury Scare Ahead Of Champions Trophy, Punjab Kings Pacer Doubtful For Marquee Event

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy is just around the corner with the first match scheduled to be played on February 19 between Pakistan and New Zealand. The Kiwis start the ICC event as one of the strongest contenders to win the title. Pakistan on the other hand are the defending champions and they will certainly look to get the better of the Mitchell Santner-led side straightaway. But ahead of the much-important Champions Trophy opener, the Kiwis are facing an injury scare which might end up denting their CT 2025 campaign.

Lockie Ferguson Doubtful For Champions Trophy

Punjab Kings and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is doubtful for the Pakistan tri-series and the Champions Trophy. The speedster ended up hurting his right hamstring while playing in the UAE's ILT20. Ferguson left the field without completing his quota of four overs while captaining the Desert Vipers against Dubai Capitals, Ferguson. The Capitals ended up winning the match and sealed their spot in the finals.

Desert Vipers celebrate fall of a wicket with their captain Lockie Ferguson during an ILT20 Match | Image: ILT20

According to New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, Ferguson underwent a scan the next day ibn order to determine the magnitude of the sustained injury. 'Lockie had a scan yesterday. We've got the images here and waiting for our radiologist to give us a report on the extent of it. Small hamstring injury, by the look of it, so we're just waiting on a timeline of advice around that before we make a decision on whether Lockie travels here [Pakistan] or whether we do have to replace him for the Champions Trophy' said Stead.

New Zealand Dealing With Injury Issues Ahead Of Champions Trophy

