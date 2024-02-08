English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

Moeen Ali Ranks Top Five Indian Cricketers of All Time, Places MS Dhoni at the Pinnacle

Moeen Ali ranks MS Dhoni as the greatest Indian cricketer, revealing his top five; also, he retires from Test Cricket.

Garvit Parashar
Moeen Ali Chooses his top 5 Indian Cricketer, Ranks Dhoni on Top
Moeen Ali Chooses his top 5 Indian Cricketer, Ranks Dhoni on Top | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
England's versatile all-rounder, Moeen Ali, has unveiled his list of the top five Indian cricketers in history, with his Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni, claiming the coveted first position. Following closely is India's batting maestro, Virat Kohli, securing the second spot. 

3 things you need to know:

  • Moeen Ali plays for CSK in the IPL.
  • England will play a 4 match series against Pakistan in May.
  • Moeen Ali has taken retirement from Test Cricket. 

The third position is reserved for the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, recognized as the most prolific batter in international cricket history. Occupying the fourth place is the explosive opener Virender Sehwag, renowned for tormenting bowlers during his playing days.

In the fifth spot, Ali pays tribute to the legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj's instrumental role in India's triumph at the 2011 ODI World Cup, ending a 28-year drought, earns him a well-deserved position on Ali's esteemed list.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

