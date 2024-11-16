sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:33 IST, November 16th 2024

Mohammad Shami Completes Comeback With Match Haul Of 7 Wickets, Bengal Win Thriller Clash

In his first-class comeback, Mohammed Shami bowled 43.2 overs, claimed seven wickets, and scored a scorching 36 runs to help Bengal defeat their long-time rival Madhya Pradesh and secure his boarding pass for the Australia series in Australia.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mohammad Shami
Mohammad Shami | Image: PTI
18:32 IST, November 16th 2024

