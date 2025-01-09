Mohammed Shami in SPOTLIGHT as Bengal Take on Haryana in VHT Ahead of India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement

Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami would be in spotlight in their upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Haryana. With Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for the series against England and then the Champions Trophy , all the focus has shifted to the other veteran pacer. Shami would be in action when Bengal take on Haryana. He has not played a single international game since 2023 ODI World Cup after he picked up a knee injury. In that WC, Shami was the leading wicket-taker despite having missed a few games. He was one of the major reasons why India dominated in that tournament.

But then he was back in the domestic scene before getting that ankle swelled. Now, Shami would also be the key for Bengal in the match given his experience. With the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy set to be announced soon, this upcoming game in Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - which is the 1st Preliminary quarter final - would hold massive significance in India's upcoming white-ball season.

A couple of days back, Shami took to social media and posted a clip where he can be seen bowling in the nets. It also had a very optimistic caption where Shami claimed he is ready to win the world.

BEN vs HAR Squads:

Bengal Squad: Abishek Porel(w), Sudip Kumar Gharami(c), Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Mohammed Shami, Kaushik Maity, Kanishk Seth, Sayan Ghosh, Mukesh Kumar, Subham Chatterjee, Mohammed Kaif, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Rohit Kumar, Ranjot Khaira, Vikas Singh