sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Wikipedia | Elon Musk | India vs Canada | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • More Trouble Mounts For Shakib Al Hasan! BAN Veteran Reported For Suspect Action During County Stint

Published 15:49 IST, November 5th 2024

More Trouble Mounts For Shakib Al Hasan! BAN Veteran Reported For Suspect Action During County Stint

More trouble mounts up for Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan as he was reported for suspect action during his one-off county championship stint with Surrey.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan wipes his sweat during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Advertisement

15:33 IST, November 5th 2024