Published 20:12 IST, October 25th 2024
'Need To Score Runs': Morne Morkel Acknowledges India's Struggles To Score Vs NZ After Initial Blow
India bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted that the team was having a lot of trouble as the hitters were consistently failing to score runs in the 1st innings.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Rishabh Pant is bowled out during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the MCAStadium, in Pune | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:12 IST, October 25th 2024