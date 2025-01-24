MS Dhoni Starts Preparing For IPL 2025, Former CSK Captain's Video Of Using Cell Phone In Training Nets Goes Viral | WATCH

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 'Yellow Army' has many reasons to rejoice, but the biggest one is the return of MS Dhoni. After Royal Challengers Bengaluru knocked Chennai Super Kings out of the IPL last year, there were doubts about MS Dhoni's future in the iconic CSK yellow. Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are synonymous to each other and this is one partnership that defines the very existence of the IPL.

MS Dhoni is returning once again for IPL 2025, but how does he fit into the playing XI is a question that everybody is asking. For the past couple of years, Dhoni has been playing purely as a wicketkeeper who bats for the remaining four, five balls in an innings whenever required. Dhoni has been playing the role of a pinch hitter and this might very well be CSK's template for this year too.

MS Dhoni Starts To Train For IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni as an uncapped player ahead of the next season. According to the new auction rules introduced by the BCCI and the IPL governing council, a player will be considered as an uncapped individual if he hasn't represented the country for five or more years. Now, MS Dhoni played his last match for India in the 2019 semi-final and hence he was retained as an uncapped player.

A video is now going viral on social media where MS Dhoni can be seen all padded up in the middle of a training session. What particularly caught eyeballs was the fact that Dhoni was seen using his phone. According to former India players and the former India captain's close friends, MS Dhoni doesn't use the phone that often, but Dhoni using the phone in the middle of a training session came as a surprise for many.

MS Dhoni's Great IPL Legacy