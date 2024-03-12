×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Match Begins

In match No. 19 of WPL 2024, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch the live updates of the MI vs RCB match here. Get instant updates from the MI vs RCB match here at this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MI vs RCB Live Blog
MI vs RCB Live Blog | Image: WPL
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Match Begins
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Playing XIs
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Toss Update
  • Listen to this article
7: 33 IST, March 12th 2024

Match has begun. Renuka Singh gets things going for RCB. It's 4/0 after 1st over.

7: 23 IST, March 12th 2024

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Priyanka Bala(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

7: 19 IST, March 12th 2024

RCB wins the toss, opts to bowl first.

6: 12 IST, March 12th 2024

Fans can watch the live telecast of the MI vs RCB match on Sports 18. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema App and website.

6: 10 IST, March 12th 2024

The MI vs RCB WPL match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The live-action will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

6: 08 IST, March 12th 2024

Good evening folks, welcome to yet another drama filled evening of WPL action. The league stage is about to culminate, but one final playoffs spot is left to be filled. RCB is the front-runner for the position, however, it is not it until it is. So, an intriguing encounter is in the awaits. Keep watching the space for instant updates from the match.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

