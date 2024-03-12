Updated March 12th, 2024 at 19:33 IST
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore updates: Match Begins
In match No. 19 of WPL 2024, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch the live updates of the MI vs RCB match here. Get instant updates from the MI vs RCB match here at this blog.
- Sports
- 1 min read
7: 33 IST, March 12th 2024
Match has begun. Renuka Singh gets things going for RCB. It's 4/0 after 1st over.
7: 23 IST, March 12th 2024
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Priyanka Bala(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh
Advertisement
7: 19 IST, March 12th 2024
RCB wins the toss, opts to bowl first.
6: 12 IST, March 12th 2024
Fans can watch the live telecast of the MI vs RCB match on Sports 18. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema App and website.
Advertisement
6: 10 IST, March 12th 2024
The MI vs RCB WPL match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The live-action will begin from 7:30 PM IST.
6: 08 IST, March 12th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to yet another drama filled evening of WPL action. The league stage is about to culminate, but one final playoffs spot is left to be filled. RCB is the front-runner for the position, however, it is not it until it is. So, an intriguing encounter is in the awaits. Keep watching the space for instant updates from the match.
Advertisement
Published March 12th, 2024 at 18:14 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in FebruaryEconomy News19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.