sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bomb Scare | Delhi Votes Today | Sweden School Shooting | Gaza's Takeover | Maha Kumbh |

Published 09:56 IST, February 5th 2025

Nagpur Pitch Report, India vs England 1st ODI: Jamtha's New Strip Set to be a High-Scoring Affair

Eyes will be on the pitch as India get set to take on England in the opening ODI at Jamtha, Nagpur.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rohit having a word with Gill
Rohit having a word with Gill | Image: PTI

Eyes will be on the pitch as India get set to take on England in the opening ODI at Jamtha, Nagpur on Thursday. For the unversed, the Jamtha strip has come under the radar more than once. Be it in 2015, when the pitch was rated as ‘poor’, or be it in 2023 against Australia. But this time, Nagpur is going to present a fresh strip for the ODI opener. The pitch curator reckons it is a 300+ pitch and will help the spinners in the later half of the game. The curator also confirmed that the grass that is there could be trimmed on the day of the game. 

ALSO READ: Rohit to RETIRE After CT 25? REPORT Claims BCCI Asked IND Skipper For...

WATCH TEAM INDIA BTS

Meanwhile, India vice-captain Shubman Gill said that no one can predict how the wicket will behave. He also revealed that he had no information about the pitch that would be used for the game. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | 'Hey Kohli...': Pat Cummins ROASTS Virat in CT 25 Commercial

Gill on Rohit

The spotlight is firmly on senior players Rohit and Kohli, who have struggled with the bat in recent times.

However, Gill was quick to highlight the skipper's sensational form in white-ball cricket, which played a pivotal role in India reaching the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Even in the Sri Lanka series, Rohit scored two half centuries.

"The way Rohit bhai has been batting in the ODIs in the past one year and a half, it's been really game-changing for us," Gill said

"Taking the momentum right through from the start and taking the game away form ball one and it makes the job of the non-striker and the batsmen coming in a bit easier and I think it has helped our team a lot," Gill added further.  

The three-match ODI series will be very crucial from an Indian point of view as it will help them prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. At the Champions Trophy, India play their tournament opener against Bangladesh and then take on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. 

Updated 10:00 IST, February 5th 2025

Champions Trophy ODI World Cup