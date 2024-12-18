sb.scorecardresearch
Nathan Lyon And Pat Cummins Present A Signed Jersey To Ashwin After His Retirement - WATCH

The heartfelt moment took place in the halls of the Gabba, where Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon met with Ashwin to pay tribute to his illustrious career.

Google News Icon
In a touching display of sportsmanship, Australian cricketers Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins presented Ravichandran Ashwin with a signed jersey after the Indian spinner announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. 

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon give Ashwin a signed Australian jersey

The heartfelt moment took place in the halls of the Gabba, where Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon met with Ashwin to pay tribute to his illustrious career. The signed Australian shirt was a gesture of respect and admiration for Ashwin's achievements on the field.

Both Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon praised Ashwin as an incredible competitor, acknowledging his significant contributions to the sport. "Well done mate, thank you, you have been a hell of a cricketer," Pat Cummins said while presenting the shirt.

The moment was captured by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has been widely shared on social media, with fans and fellow cricketers alike praising the Australian players for their kind gesture.

R Ashwin's retirement announcement had sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, with tributes pouring in from all corners. The Indian spinner's decision to hang up his boots brought an end to an illustrious career, during which he claimed 765 wickets in international cricket.

