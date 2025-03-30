New Destination Added To India's Roadmap To 2026 T20 World Cup Title Defence, Check Details Inside

Australia have released their fixtures for the upcoming whiteball series against India later this year. The Aussies will host the Men In Blue for a three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series.

This is for the first games will be held in all the eight Australian states with both Canberra and Hobart set for some massive action. Perth will host the 1st ODI on October 19, while the 5th T20I match will take place at the iconic Gabba, Brisbane. India went to Australia last year to take part in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. They crashed out of the World Test Championship with a 3-1 defeat in the Test series and will have a good opportunity to avenge their defeat.

Australia vs India ODI Series Schedule

October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

October 25: SCG, Sydney (D/N)

Australia vs India T20I Series Schedule

October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)

October 31: MCG, Melbourne (N)

November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)

November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N)

November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane (N)

Cricket Australia's chief executive, Todd Greenberg, insisted they hope this summer will smash all the previous records. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said, "We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season."

Ahead of India, Australia will also host South Africa for a 3 match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. Both the series will be held in the Northern Australia region, with Darwin set to host an international match after a span of 17 years.

Men's T20I Series v South Africa



August 10: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N)

August 12: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N)

August 16: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns (N)

Men's ODI Series v South Africa

August 19: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns (D/N)

August 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)