New Zealand Lead England By 340 Runs In 3rd Test As Matt Henry And Will O'Rourke Shine

New Zealand showed off its presumptive new ball attack as it took control of the third test against England on the second day Sunday.

Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke shared seven wickets as New Zealand bowled out England for 143 in a session and a half to take a 205-run first-innings lead.

O'Rourke then had to bat for the second time in the day as nightwatchman when Will Young was out for 60 within 20 minutes of the close. He couldn't last to stumps at which New Zealand was 136-3, having increased its lead to 340.

Kane Williamson completed his 38th half-century just before the close and was 50 not and Rachin Ravindra was 2.

Henry and O'Rourke likely will become New Zealand's new ball attack when Tim Southee retires at the end of this, his 107th test. They previewed that partnership Sunday as Henry took 4-48 and O'Rourke took 3-33 in an outstanding New Zealand bowling performance.

Left-armer spinner Mitchell Santner took 3-7 including the wickets of Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes after leading a defiant last wicket stand with O'Rourke which occupied the first hour of the day until New Zealand's last wicket fell at 347.

O'Rourke, a classic No. 11 with only 13 runs in nine tests at a strike rate of eight, gave Santner stalwart support in a partnership with frustrated England for 77 minutes at the end of the first day and the start of the second.

Santner reached his fourth half century with a six from the last ball of the first day. He carried on, taking the majority of the strike, before being bowled by Matthew Potts with the first ball after the morning drinks break.

O'Rourke faced 30 deliveries and was five not out, having taken 25 balls to get off the mark and having hit his first boundary in international cricket, a leg glance from the bowling of Gus Atkinson.

The duration of the partnership between Santner and O'Rourke was enough to cause England discomfort as it lifted New Zealand from 303-9 to 315-9 at stumps Saturday and on to 347.

O'Rourke went on to play a key role as New Zealand dismantled England's first innings in 35.5 overs. He bowled at pace and found disconcerting bounce on a drying second day wicket at Seddon Park.

O'Rourke took the wickets of Jacob Bethell (12) and Harry Brook (0) with consecutive deliveries, then removed Joe Root (32) in his next over.

He first worked over Bethell with a series of short balls then offered him a full ball wide of off stump which Bethell sliced to Glenn Phillips in the gully.

He then produced a 148 kilometer (93mph) ball to Brook which the batter could only fend onto his own stumps. Brook has been New Zealand's nemesis in this series, scoring 171 in the first test and 123 in the second, on both occassions rescuing England from poor starts.

Finally, he cramped Root with a short, fast ball which the batter tried to cut but only spar to Young in the gully. England was 82-5.

England has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first test by eight wickets and the second by 323 runs.

The England innings had began with an extraordinary onslaught from Zak Crawley who hit 16 runs from the second over, then was out when England was 32. He had hit 21 from 14 balls with five fours.

Crawley has struggled in this series with scores of 0, 1, 17 and 8 and Sunday's opening partnership was England's largest of the series after previous stands of 12, 9, 9 and 1.

Henry dived to take a catch at grasstop height from his own bowling to dismiss Crawley in the fifth over of England's innings, then trapped Ben Duckett (11) lbw four balls later.

After O'Rourke's triple strike, Santer removed Pope (24) and Stokes (27) in consecutive overs. He undid Pope with turn and bounce, causing him to edge to first slip, then trapped Stokes lbw as he knelt to sweep.

Henry returned to dismiss Gus Atkinson (4) and England crumbled to be all out four short of the follow-on which New Zealand didn't enforce.