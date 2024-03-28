Advertisement

On Thursday, Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid made history by becoming the first umpire from his country to be included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, while India's Nitin Menon achieved this feat for an unprecedented fifth time.

Hailing from Indore, Nitin Menon, who was inducted into the elite panel amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, remains the sole Indian representative among the 12-member group. The 40-year-old joins the ranks of only two other Indians to have been part of the elite panel: S Ravi and former India spinner S Venkataraghavan, who officiated in 33 and 73 Tests respectively.

Advertisement

With 23 Tests, 58 ODIs, and 41 T20s under his belt (122 matches overall), Menon is on track to surpass Venkataraghavan's record of officiating in 125 matches during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. Last year, Menon also fulfilled his dream of umpiring in the Ashes series.

Meanwhile, Sharfuddoula's promotion to the ICC Elite Panel comes after his tenure on the ICC International Panel of Umpires, succeeding the retired Marais Erasmus.

Advertisement

Having been a part of the International Panel since 2006, Sharfuddoula's umpiring journey began with an ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Mirpur in January 2010. He has officiated in 10 Tests, 63 ODIs, and 44 T20Is, along with 13 women's ODIs and 28 T20Is.

Chris Broad excluded from Elite Match Referees' Panel

The ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has been reduced from seven members to six, with Chris Broad not included in the panel for 2024-25.

Broad, who had been on the panel since 2003, has refereed 123 Tests, 361 ODIs and 135 T20s, as well as 15 women's T20s.

Advertisement

A senior ICC official said Broad had been dropped as part of a restructuring process.

"Chris Broad has been dropped as a part of restructuring process and there would be no immediate replacement," an ICC Board of Director from one of the member nations aware of the developments told PTI.

Advertisement

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: "Chris Broad has been a valuable member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees over many years and has performed his role with distinction.

"He was prepared to take difficult calls in the best interests of the game and was respected by players and officials from all over the cricketing world. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank Chris for his long and distinguished contribution to the game." Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees: David Boon (Australia), Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka), Andrew Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Javagal Srinath (India).

Advertisement

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Michael Gough (England), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies).

(With PTI inputs)