Published 16:52 IST, October 25th 2024
IND vs NZ: No Drinking Water Shortage For Fans On Second Day Of India-New Zealand Test
After facing difficulties in finding drinking water on the opening day, fans were in for a better experience on the second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here with the host association making necessary arrangements at the MCA Stadium.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MCA Stadium in Pune. | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:36 IST, October 25th 2024