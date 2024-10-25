sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:52 IST, October 25th 2024

IND vs NZ: No Drinking Water Shortage For Fans On Second Day Of India-New Zealand Test

After facing difficulties in finding drinking water on the opening day, fans were in for a better experience on the second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here with the host association making necessary arrangements at the MCA Stadium.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IND vs NZ 2nd Test
MCA Stadium in Pune. | Image: BCCI
