'No Live Streaming, No Captains Photoshoot' - Pakistan Host DUMBEST Ever ICC Champions Trophy Opening Ceremony

The Champions Trophy 2025 starts in two days time, but what about the Opening Ceremony? Is there going to be no Opening Ceremony? There is no official word on the Opening Ceremony and the customary Captain's Photoshoot. So, then, what exactly happened at Dewan-e-Khas of Lahore Fort? It was a low-key event which was attended by a few Pakistani cricketers. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Azhar Ali, Junaid Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, and Haris Sohail were some of the Pakistani cricketers who attended the event in Lahore. Among international stars, only Tim Southee and JP Duminy were present for the event on Sunday. It is the first-time in the 21st century that a mega ICC event will not have an official Opening Ceremony and no Captain's Photoshoot. These factors and also the fact that the event was not streamed for the general public makes it the dumbest Champions Trophy Opening Ceremony ever.

