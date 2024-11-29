Not Hard To Explain Jadeja And Ashwin As To What Team Wants: Assistant Coach Nayar On Exclusions

There are teams where it becomes tough for seniors to accept their exclusion from the playing XI at the expense of a junior player but if there are elder statesmen like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, it is not a hard ask, feels India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Both Jadeja and Ashwin, who have a cumulative wickets tally of 855, were dropped from the playing XI in the opening Test against Australia at Perth, with Washington Sundar, on the basis of current form and batting ability on bouncy tracks, getting the nod.

It's not that both were supposed to play but normally Jadeja, because of his batting abilities, has been a sure-shot starter in overseas Test matches.

"It's only tough when you have seniors who don't understand it. But when you have seniors like Jaddu and Ash who understand what the team is trying to do, it becomes very easy, because the team first policy is something that Rohit and Gauti bhai believe in," Nayar, a former Mumbai Ranji stalwart, told reporters on the eve of India's two-day practice game against Prime Minister's XI.

Nayar believes that the whole team has bought into Rohit and Gambhir's philosophy, including the two spin greats.

"I feel they have all bought into it. So I felt very happy that Jaddu and Ashwin are going to help the younger guys so that they do well here. It wasn't very hard (to explain them) and culture is such that everyone wants Team India to win," the former all-rounder said.

When asked if the spinners would have a role, he gave a very generic reply.

"I always feel in a game of cricket, nobody is out of the game and whether you are a spinner or a fast bowler, you are always in with a chance.

"Yes, your plans will change, how you release the ball and at what pace, will change, which is why you want to prepare with it (pink ball).

"May be, a little more challenging than the red ball and primarily because you haven't bowled as much with pink ball. But I believe any top class spinner will have an opportunity," he added.

Everyone in dressing room is happy for Harshit ============================= Nayar seemed chuffed when the discussions turned to Harshit Rana. He has seen the youngster for two seasons at Kolkata Knight Riders and he couldn't be more pleased with his impressive Test debut. Rana got four wickets in the game at Perth, including a superb delivery to remove Travis Head.

"Everyone in the dressing room is very happy with Harshit. This is a journey, two years back he was not sure if he would make it to the U-23 team or not.

"And now, donning the India colours and to what he did at Perth and to step up, it's obviously very heartening and it feels great, to see him grow from strength to strength." What has impressed Nayar the most is the 22-year-old's work ethic and his ability to slog after being plagued by injuries.

"I remember, first time I had a small conversation with him when we scouted him for KKR. At that point, the belief was always there and talent was there for everyone around (to see). He has put in a lot of hard work, what a cricketer goes through," Nayar tried to explain the journey.