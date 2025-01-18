Not Virat Kohli or Rishabh Pant; This 25-Year-Old Star Will Lead Delhi in Upcoming Ranji Trophy Game vs Saurashtra

Rishabh Pant confirmed his availability to play for Delhi in the upcoming Ranji game, but he turned down the opportunity to lead the side. While it created much speculation over why Pant will not be leading Delhi, reports now suggest that he turned down the opportunity because young Ayush Badoni had been leading the side and the former did not want to disturb that.

'He doesn't want to disturb the leadership group'

"Rishabh called me up on Friday morning and said that the selectors must continue with the existing captain. He doesn't want to disturb the leadership group of the team for an odd match. He feels the existing captain must have had his own ideas and knows the players in the team much better than him. There must be continuity. He will be there to guide the team on the field. It's a great gesture from him and it shows he thinks of the team ahead of himself," DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said.

Delhi is set to play their next match on January 23 against Saurashtra in Rajkot. The senior players are looking to play domestic cricket after head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed on the importance of it. Despite Gambhir asking players to play Ranji games, it is believed that Virat Kohli may miss Delhi's next game.

