'Nothing Is Impossible': Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Sanju Samson After He Asks 'Main Mumbai Aa Sakta Hu?' Ahead Of IPL 2025

India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson was not picked for the white-ball season after he decided to skip Vijay Hazare Trophy games. While Samson's omission made a lot of noise as some fans reckoned he deserved a spot, now, the cricketer sang "Pahla Nasha" from Amir Khan's 1992 hit "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar", much to the delight of the rest of the Indian cricketers ahead of the first T20I against England in Kolkata. Samson was accompanied by former India all-rounder and current assistant coach Abhishek Nayar during a team-bonding exercise.