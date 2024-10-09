Published 12:22 IST, October 9th 2024
NZ batter Williamson to miss initial part of away Test series against India
Senior batter Kane Williamson is set to miss the initial part of the upcoming three-Test series in India starting on October 16 due to groin strain, with New Zealand naming Mark Chapman as his cover in the 17-man squad here on Wednesday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kane Williamson | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:22 IST, October 9th 2024