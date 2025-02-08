Out-Of-Form Skipper Rohit Sharma Backed Up By Team India Staff, Coach Proclaims All Is Well En route Champions Trophy

India's captain Rohit Sharma speaks to head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma has been dealing with a difficult situation recently, as the Indian captain has been out of touch in terms of his performance. Whether in tests or ODIs, Team India's opening batter failed to meet expectations and left the fans dissatisfied because of early dismissals. Questions have been raised about his form, and he has continued to face criticism for failing to score in the first ODI against England. However, the Indian batter has received backing from the team's coaching staff, as Sitanshu Kotak has revealed that there are no concerns with the batter's lean patch.

Rohit Sharma Backed Up Team India Coaching Staff Amid Lean Patch

Team India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak has voiced his support for skipper Rohit Sharma, saying that they do not have any issue with the opening batter's lean patch. He reminded that Rohit has been consistent in terms of the ODI format and reminded the past three ODI matches he played.

“I personally don't see any issue with his form. In his last three ODIs, Rohit has scored 56, 64, and 35. That means he has been averaging over 50 in those matches. We are talking about a player who has 31 ODI centuries. When someone keeps scoring, no one questions when they will fail.

India's captain Rohit Sharma , right, attends a training session ahead of the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

"Sometimes, a player might have a lean patch, but that doesn’t worry me. Yes, in the Australia Test match, it was tough, and he got out early, but in ODIs, he has been performing consistently. So, there’s no real concern about his form," Sitanshu Kotak said at the pre-match press conference.

India Coach Offers Huge Update On Virat Kohli

Sitanshu Kotak, the batting coach for Team India, announced on Saturday that Virat Kohli is fit and ready to play in the second ODI against England. Virat showed up for practice and is prepared for action on Sunday at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the coach also disclosed.

"Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go," Sitanshu Kotak said during the pre-match media interaction.

The India batting coach expressed uncertainty about Kohli's replacement in the starting lineup and admitted that he had no say in the choice. He added that captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir had the final say in the matter.