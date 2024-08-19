sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:50 IST, August 19th 2024

Oval Invincibles retain men’s Hundred cricket title. London Spirit wins women's edition

Oval Invincibles became back-to-back champions of the Hundred cricket competition with a 17-run victory over Southern Brave at Lord’s on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
